Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,112 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $8,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the second quarter worth $119,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spire alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SR. StockNews.com began coverage on Spire in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Spire from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Spire from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spire from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Spire Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SR traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.72. 198,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.52 and a 52-week high of $78.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.98. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.49.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.21. Spire had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.41%.

About Spire

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.