Threshold (T) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.15 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. In the last week, Threshold has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $256.28 million and approximately $5.15 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Threshold Profile

T is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,706,041,039.317139 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02555384 USD and is up 2.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $5,735,680.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

