Thunder Brawl Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $505,848.81 (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Thunder Brawl token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $505,848.81 and approximately $3,482.33 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.00264496 USD and is up 14.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $59,071.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

