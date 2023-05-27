Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) Short Interest Down 40.0% in May

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP grew its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 2.3% during the third quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 60,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 6.6% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 127,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 4.0% during the third quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 266,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.35. 5,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.48.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

