Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $569.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.52 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Titan Machinery updated its FY25 guidance to $4.50-5.10 EPS.

Titan Machinery Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $27.30 on Friday. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $47.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $618.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stan K. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $89,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,049.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Titan Machinery

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,298,000 after acquiring an additional 47,363 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,667,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,789,000 after buying an additional 89,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,340,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,884,000 after buying an additional 53,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,916,000 after buying an additional 21,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after buying an additional 49,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TITN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

Featured Articles

