Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Short Interest Down 88.1% in May

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 88.1% from the April 30th total of 105,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TOELY shares. Nomura started coverage on shares of Tokyo Electron in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Tokyo Electron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Get Tokyo Electron alerts:

Tokyo Electron Price Performance

OTCMKTS TOELY traded up $3.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.80. 524,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,455. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.32. Tokyo Electron has a 12-month low of $38.89 and a 12-month high of $79.81. The firm has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.47.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.