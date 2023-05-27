Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on May 27th, 2023

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUFGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,300 shares, a decrease of 74.4% from the April 30th total of 1,503,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tokyu Fudosan Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTUUF remained flat at $4.78 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.90. Tokyu Fudosan has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

Tokyu Fudosan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Urban Development, Strategic Investment, Property Management & Operation, and Real Estate Agents. The Urban Development segment develops and operates office buildings, commercial facilities, condominiums, leased housing, and other facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyu Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyu Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.