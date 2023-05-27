Toncoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $10.85 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.92 or 0.00007176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion and $10.85 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.90980718 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $12,326,307.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

