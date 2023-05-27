Toncoin (TON) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $13.20 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $6.52 billion and approximately $13.20 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $1.91 or 0.00007139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020846 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00025704 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00017594 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001128 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,748.24 or 1.00031911 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002408 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.92356607 USD and is down -2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $9,691,076.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

