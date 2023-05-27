Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Short Interest Update

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,200 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the April 30th total of 452,200 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Top Ships Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TOPS traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,864. Top Ships has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31.

Institutional Trading of Top Ships

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Top Ships in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Top Ships in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Top Ships by 69.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 55,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 22,736 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Top Ships by 103.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 49,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Top Ships in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Top Ships

A number of analysts recently commented on TOPS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Top Ships from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Maxim Group raised shares of Top Ships from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

