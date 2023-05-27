TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.31

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and traded as low as $0.58. TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 46,899 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TCON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 174,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $240,821.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,324,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,967,821.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 178,707 shares of company stock worth $243,764 in the last 90 days. 5.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

