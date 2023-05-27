Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 48.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,057,000 after buying an additional 1,745,741 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 56.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,481 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,925.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,265,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,666 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 47.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,184,000 after purchasing an additional 792,225 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 7,757.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 765,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,866,000 after purchasing an additional 755,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the subject of a number of research reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TT opened at $166.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $196.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.21 and its 200-day moving average is $177.82.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,458.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,458.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,983,426.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.