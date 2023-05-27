Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TCW. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Trican Well Service Stock Performance

TCW opened at C$3.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.42. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of C$2.66 and a 1 year high of C$4.90. The stock has a market cap of C$700.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.06.

Trican Well Service Announces Dividend

Trican Well Service ( TSE:TCW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$236.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$241.63 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trican Well Service will post 0.4920886 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

