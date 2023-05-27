TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.96. 66,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,572. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.96. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.56.
TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.
