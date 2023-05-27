TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.96. 66,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,572. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.96. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Trading of TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 631.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 100.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 28.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.