TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield Sells 6,250 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $570,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,609,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
TriNet Group Price Performance
TNET stock opened at $89.78 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.60 and a 52-week high of $95.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.16.
TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.55 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. Equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on TNET. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.
TriNet Group Company Profile
TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.
