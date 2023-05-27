TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield Sells 6,250 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $570,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,609,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TNET stock opened at $89.78 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.60 and a 52-week high of $95.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.16.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.55 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. Equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,394,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,277,000 after buying an additional 1,752,532 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,181,000 after buying an additional 430,430 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the third quarter valued at about $11,543,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in TriNet Group by 344.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 194,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 151,000 shares during the period. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TNET. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

