Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech Stock Performance
NASDAQ TRIB opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. Trinity Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $18.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 54.84% and a negative return on equity of 724.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Biotech will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Trinity Biotech
Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trinity Biotech (TRIB)
