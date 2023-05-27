Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRIB opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. Trinity Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $18.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 54.84% and a negative return on equity of 724.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Biotech will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

About Trinity Biotech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,823,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

