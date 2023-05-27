TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ) Shares Up 0.7%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.42 and last traded at $27.42. 100 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.24.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (JANZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

