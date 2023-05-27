Truist Financial Trims Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Target Price to $127.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CPT. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an underweight rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.86.

NYSE CPT opened at $103.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $97.74 and a 52-week high of $147.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total value of $588,937.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,234,269.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,465,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,264,000 after acquiring an additional 351,965 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 18.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,319,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,352,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,961,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,044,341,000 after acquiring an additional 157,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,890,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,147,000 after acquiring an additional 45,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,911,000. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

