Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Short Interest Update

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the April 30th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 463.0 days.

Tsumura & Co. Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TSMRF remained flat at $20.28 during trading hours on Friday. Tsumura & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Tsumura & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

About Tsumura & Co.

Tsumura & Co engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products.

