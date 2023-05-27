TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 821,400 shares, a growth of 105.0% from the April 30th total of 400,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTEC. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,678,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in TTEC by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 141,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TTEC by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 57,783 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in TTEC by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in TTEC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Get TTEC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TTEC from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on TTEC from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TTEC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

TTEC Price Performance

TTEC stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.16. 119,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,075. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.23. TTEC has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $77.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. TTEC had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $658.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.78 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

TTEC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.