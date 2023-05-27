Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Trading Down 0.7%

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.36. Approximately 67,960 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 136,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$3.51 price target on shares of Tudor Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Tudor Gold Stock Down 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of C$297.11 million, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Tudor Gold Company Profile

Tudor Gold ( CVE:TUD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Tudor Gold Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, precious, and other base metals. The Company's flagship project is the Treaty Creek property covering an area of approximately 17,130 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

