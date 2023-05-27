Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 138.1% from the April 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TRKNY remained flat at $1.05 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1.95. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $2.85.

Get Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi alerts:

About Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi

(Get Rating)

Read More

Türk Telekomünikasyon AS engages in the provision of local, national, international and mobile telecommunication services, internet product and services. It operates through the Fixed Line and Mobile segments. The Fixed Line segment provides network access, local usage, domestic and international long distance and infrastructure leases.

Receive News & Ratings for Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.