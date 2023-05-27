Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 138.1% from the April 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TRKNY remained flat at $1.05 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1.95. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $2.85.
About Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (TRKNY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.