Turtle Creek Asset Management Acquires 15,000 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Stock

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $442,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,956,281 shares in the company, valued at $146,210,289.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 5,850 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $173,979.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 103,950 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $3,086,275.50.

On Monday, May 15th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 113,973 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.91 per share, with a total value of $3,180,986.43.

On Friday, May 12th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 71,027 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $1,884,346.31.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 75,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.07 per share, with a total value of $1,955,250.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 150,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $3,775,500.00.

On Thursday, May 4th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 33,711 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $799,624.92.

Bread Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

Bread Financial stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.71. The stock had a trading volume of 353,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,327. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 138,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,080,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 233,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. now owns 71,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

