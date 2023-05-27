TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $72.31

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 72.31 ($0.90) and traded as low as GBX 71 ($0.88). TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 71 ($0.88), with a volume of 282,650 shares changing hands.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of £172.45 million and a P/E ratio of -415.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 72.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 74.66.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,529.41%.

About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

