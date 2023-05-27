u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Short Interest Up 338.9% in May

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 338.9% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 79.0 days.
u-blox Stock Performance
UBLXF stock remained flat at $123.00 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.76. u-blox has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $135.50.
About u-blox
