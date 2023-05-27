uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Short Interest Down 60.1% in May

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a drop of 60.1% from the April 30th total of 196,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uCloudlink Group in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Get uCloudlink Group alerts:

uCloudlink Group Stock Down 1.6 %

UCL traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.70. 5,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,242. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.95. uCloudlink Group has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $6.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group ( NASDAQ:UCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.18 million. uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 13.36%. Research analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in uCloudlink Group during the 3rd quarter worth $548,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in uCloudlink Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $594,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in uCloudlink Group by 146,651.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 90,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in uCloudlink Group by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 48,319 shares during the last quarter.

About uCloudlink Group

(Get Rating)

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for uCloudlink Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uCloudlink Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.