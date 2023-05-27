uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Short Interest Down 60.1% in May

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a drop of 60.1% from the April 30th total of 196,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uCloudlink Group in a report on Monday, April 24th.
uCloudlink Group Stock Down 1.6 %
UCL traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.70. 5,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,242. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.95. uCloudlink Group has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $6.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On uCloudlink Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in uCloudlink Group during the 3rd quarter worth $548,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in uCloudlink Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $594,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in uCloudlink Group by 146,651.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 90,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in uCloudlink Group by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 48,319 shares during the last quarter.
About uCloudlink Group
uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.
