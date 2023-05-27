Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Short Interest Up 48.7% in May

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the April 30th total of 1,930,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 541,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

UDMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of UDMY stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.94. 839,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,420. Udemy has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $17.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.75.

In other news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 4,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $47,794.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 250,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 4,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $47,794.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 250,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $135,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,796,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,187,798.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,259 shares of company stock worth $442,703 over the last 90 days. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Udemy by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 23,527 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Udemy during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Udemy by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Udemy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,256,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,650,000 after buying an additional 15,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

