Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.60.

Shares of NYSE:UGP opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Ultrapar Participações has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $3.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UGP. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 504.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 356,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 297,769 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,746,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 285,429 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 290.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 845,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 628,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

