Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.60.
Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:UGP opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Ultrapar Participações has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $3.53.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Ultrapar Participações
Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.
