Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Short Interest Up 257.1% in May

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 257.1% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Umicore Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:UMICY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.31. The stock had a trading volume of 104,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,280. Umicore has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $11.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.59.

Umicore Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a $0.0929 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Umicore’s previous dividend of $0.04. Umicore’s payout ratio is currently 40.18%.

About Umicore

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

