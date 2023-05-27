Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Down 74.6% in May

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 74.6% from the April 30th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Unicharm Stock Performance

Unicharm stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.50. 64,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,749. Unicharm has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $8.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.66.

Unicharm Company Profile

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Others. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products, which include the brands moony, Natural moony, MamyPoko, Center-in, Kiyora, Sofy, Lifree, Charm Nap, and Silcot.

