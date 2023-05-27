Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Lifted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,782 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $46,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 62,761 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Motco boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 39,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,119 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,287,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,686. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen cut their price target on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

