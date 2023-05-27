Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 83.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 20,763 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.10. 2,287,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,686. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.77. The company has a market capitalization of $117.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.