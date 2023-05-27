Uniswap 24 Hour Volume Hits $30.74 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $2.90 billion and approximately $30.74 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $5.01 or 0.00018792 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.85 or 0.00329280 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013166 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000747 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000602 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003719 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000112 BTC.

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.01201185 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 688 active market(s) with $33,495,483.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

