United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,092,000 after acquiring an additional 781,505 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 461.5% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 784,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,426,000 after purchasing an additional 645,012 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,839,176,000 after buying an additional 601,166 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,722,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,496,000 after purchasing an additional 467,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,771,000 after buying an additional 398,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Melius started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.58.

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.57. 2,292,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,028,505. The firm has a market cap of $147.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

