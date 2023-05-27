United States Steel (NYSE:X) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

X has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised United States Steel from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.14.

United States Steel Stock Performance

X stock opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $31.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.84.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. United States Steel had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United States Steel will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.97%.

Insider Activity at United States Steel

In related news, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $1,176,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other United States Steel news, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $1,176,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $31,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,690.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in X. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in United States Steel by 13.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 77,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 2.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 57,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 9,438.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 10,666 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 373.8% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 102,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 80,577 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

