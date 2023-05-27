United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Holdings Lowered by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.16% of United Therapeutics worth $19,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.67.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $1,286,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,459.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $1,286,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,846,459.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.50, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $31,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,379 shares of company stock valued at $44,912,997. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $4.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.32. 359,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,138. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $201.65 and a 12 month high of $283.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.29 and a 200 day moving average of $246.85. The company has a quick ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.60.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.37 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

