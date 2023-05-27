Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has $38.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $27.00.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on URBN. UBS Group downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.33.
Urban Outfitters Trading Up 3.8 %
URBN opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $32.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.90.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 16,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,145,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,361 shares in the company, valued at $64,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 16,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,413. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $424,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3,168.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.
Urban Outfitters Company Profile
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.
