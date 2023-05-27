Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has $38.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $27.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on URBN. UBS Group downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.33.

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 3.8 %

URBN opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $32.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 16,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,145,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,361 shares in the company, valued at $64,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 16,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,413. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $424,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3,168.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

