Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on URBN. UBS Group downgraded Urban Outfitters from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised Urban Outfitters from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.33.
Urban Outfitters Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of URBN stock opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.90. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $32.46.
Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters
In other news, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,145,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,361 shares in the company, valued at $64,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 16,116 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $423,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,189 shares of company stock worth $1,813,413 over the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 663.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 3,168.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.
About Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.
