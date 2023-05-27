Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on URBN. UBS Group downgraded Urban Outfitters from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised Urban Outfitters from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.33.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of URBN stock opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.90. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $32.46.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,145,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,361 shares in the company, valued at $64,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,145,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,361 shares in the company, valued at $64,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 16,116 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $423,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,189 shares of company stock worth $1,813,413 over the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 663.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 3,168.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.