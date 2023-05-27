US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the April 30th total of 7,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
US Foods Trading Up 1.7 %
USFD stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,775,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,212. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.47. US Foods has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $41.76.
US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 1.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on USFD shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on US Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on US Foods from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on US Foods from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on US Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.
US Foods Company Profile
US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.
