USDD (USDD) Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

USDD (USDD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. USDD has a total market cap of $739.15 million and $48.87 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003737 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, USDD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USDD Profile

USDD was first traded on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 739,581,904 tokens. USDD’s official website is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

