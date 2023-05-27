Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Short Interest Update

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 63.2% from the April 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 438,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Uxin Price Performance

Shares of UXIN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 149,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,209. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50. Uxin has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uxin

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TPG GP A LLC lifted its holdings in Uxin by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 11,733,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after buying an additional 5,022,160 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Uxin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $835,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uxin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Uxin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Uxin by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 601,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 290,980 shares during the period.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

