V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Citigroup

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of V.F. from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.42.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of VFC stock opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. V.F. has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $51.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 58.23, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.95.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that V.F. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 387.11%.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 345.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 878.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

