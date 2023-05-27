V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.05-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

V.F. Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of VFC stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $18.05. 8,857,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,120,487. V.F. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.95.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that V.F. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 387.11%.

VFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on V.F. from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised V.F. from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on V.F. from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in V.F. by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in V.F. by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Stories

