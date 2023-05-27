Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Short Interest Update

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,600 shares, a growth of 128.2% from the April 30th total of 95,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 2.4 %

VLYPO stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.58. 28,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,871. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.24. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $25.67.

Valley National Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5584 per share. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.85%. This is a positive change from Valley National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

