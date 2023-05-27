VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Short Interest Update

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the April 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Biotech ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $444,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Biotech ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

VanEck Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BBH traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.88. 3,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,232. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.92. VanEck Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $131.12 and a twelve month high of $170.25.

VanEck Biotech ETF Company Profile

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

