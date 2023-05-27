Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) is Visa Foundation’s Largest Position

Visa Foundation cut its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,471,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,147 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF makes up approximately 100.0% of Visa Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Visa Foundation’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $162,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ESGV stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,909 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.