Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,686 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,901,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,958,657,000 after buying an additional 744,035 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,103,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,083,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,733 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,675 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,197,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,333,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,585 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,426,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,172,000 after purchasing an additional 843,858 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.85. 8,469,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,997,315. The firm has a market cap of $70.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $44.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.18.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

