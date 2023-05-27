Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $9,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $235.71 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $217.12 and a 1-year high of $259.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

