Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 166.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,190,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,358,000 after acquiring an additional 359,380 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,528,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,456,000 after purchasing an additional 340,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,899,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,985,000 after buying an additional 296,343 shares during the period.

VYM opened at $102.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.54. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $113.78. The firm has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

