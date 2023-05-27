Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) is KLK Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

KLK Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 8.8% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 168,666.6% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,688,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,559 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,781,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362,168 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,508.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,146,000 after purchasing an additional 640,429 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,285,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,541,000 after purchasing an additional 615,900 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.2% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,483,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,484,000 after purchasing an additional 590,521 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.25. 837,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,942. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $80.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.78.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.